Suppress Weed Growth In Your Garden With This Drought-Tolerant Ground Cover

Ground cover plants are a unique pick for any gardener, as they grow horizontally across the yard, filling in empty spaces and reducing the need for mulch. In addition to the beauty ground cover can bring to your garden it also helps manage weeds by blocking access to sunlight, water, and nutrients. To gain this natural weed control advantage, it's important to choose the right ground cover depending on your climate conditions so that your plants thrive; part of that is knowing your plant hardiness zone.

Fortunately, one of the best ground cover plants grows in the majority of hardiness zones (all the way from zone four to nine), and is also drought-tolerant. The Turkish speedwell (Veronica liwanensis) is an eye-catching evergreen ground cover featuring stunning, deep blue flowers starting in April and going through June. Once established, it subdues weeds by outcompeting them for all the things weeds need to live.

because this hardy plant thrives in harsh conditions and is very low-maintenance, you can definitely add Turkish speedwells to the list of fuss-free plants great for gardening beginners. Turkish speedwell is deer- and rabbit-resistant, but attracts multiple pollinators, and is an especially good plant for attracting butterflies. This lovely ground cover reaches a mature height of about 2 inches tall, while its spread extends a nice 18 inches, so you can cover a large amount of ground with each plant. You can expect your Turkish speedwell to live about eight years with the right sun and water conditions.