This French Outdoor Activity Is The Climbing Alternative To Try In 2026
Research suggests children naturally tend to go through a tree climbing phase. If you are an adult who never outgrew that phase or you have children firmly in the middle of it, accrobranche just may become your new favorite pastime. This European climbing alternative has been growing ever-more popular across America and you don't need to be a hard-core thrillseeker to try it, as there are variations and accommodations to fit every skill, age, and adrenaline level.
Like via ferrata — an Italian adventure sport rising in popularity in the United States — accrobranche hails from Europe. Having begun in France in the 1990s, accrobranche is a recreational adaptation of complex tree-climbing techniques used by arborists. In that sense, accrobranche is literally tree climbing. However, there is no singular way in which it is accomplished. Because of that, facilities in the U.S. that are based around or inspired by accrobranche may be referred to as aerial adventure parks, tree top adventures, aerial obstacle courses, tree trekking, or similar monikers, with each location incorporating a wide variety of activities.
Accrobranche takes on many different forms
One of the intriguing aspects of accrobranche is that no two courses are alike. However, the one element they all share is that they are situated in trees, or reasonable facsimiles, such as utility poles or steel frames. Some of the many activities incorporated into accrobranche include high ropes courses, Tyrolean traverses (zip lines), Tarzan jumps, monkey bridges, and rope ladders. Of course, participants are responsibly harnessed in throughout the obstacle course, making the sport safe for all ages.
Given the mash-up, you may realize you're already familiar with some types of accrobranche activities. Ropes courses, for example, have been around for decades in the U.S. as both solo adventures and team building exercises. Zip lines, too, are familiar to many Americans. Combining these activities with other aspects of accrobranche in the form of aerial trekking courses, however, is much more modern — having been commercialized in Europe in the 1990s and arriving in the U.S. in the early 2000s. Today, courses can be found throughout the country, including in some family-friendly campsites.
Just as every ropes course and zip line can vary in terms of difficulty, length, etc., so, too, can other elements of accrobranche parks. Additional examples include wobble bridges, swings, tightrope walks, rope nets, and rope ladders of various heights, distances, and stability. So, from one park to the next — or even from one course to another within a park — you might not know quite what to expect. That's part of the fun.