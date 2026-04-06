This French Outdoor Activity Is The Climbing Alternative To Try In 2026

One of the intriguing aspects of accrobranche is that no two courses are alike. However, the one element they all share is that they are situated in trees, or reasonable facsimiles, such as utility poles or steel frames. Some of the many activities incorporated into accrobranche include high ropes courses, Tyrolean traverses (zip lines), Tarzan jumps, monkey bridges, and rope ladders. Of course, participants are responsibly harnessed in throughout the obstacle course, making the sport safe for all ages.

Given the mash-up, you may realize you're already familiar with some types of accrobranche activities. Ropes courses, for example, have been around for decades in the U.S. as both solo adventures and team building exercises. Zip lines, too, are familiar to many Americans. Combining these activities with other aspects of accrobranche in the form of aerial trekking courses, however, is much more modern — having been commercialized in Europe in the 1990s and arriving in the U.S. in the early 2000s. Today, courses can be found throughout the country, including in some family-friendly campsites.

Just as every ropes course and zip line can vary in terms of difficulty, length, etc., so, too, can other elements of accrobranche parks. Additional examples include wobble bridges, swings, tightrope walks, rope nets, and rope ladders of various heights, distances, and stability. So, from one park to the next — or even from one course to another within a park — you might not know quite what to expect. That's part of the fun.