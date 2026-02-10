What You Need To Know About The Outdoor Adventure Sport That's Rapidly Rising Across The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Via ferrata, which translates to the iron way or iron path, began as a practical means to traverse rugged terrain in the Italian Alps. While it was primarily used as a way to move troops and supplies across the Dolomites in WWI, following the war it took on a more recreational purpose. Although it has been popular among European climbers and mountaineers ever since, via ferrata didn't debut in the U.S. until 2001. Over the next two decades, there was relatively slow growth. However, in recent years this unique outdoor adventure has exploded in popularity, resulting in numerous courses being established throughout mountain regions across the country. If you are looking for your next mountain adventure, via ferrata just may be for you. First you need to know what it is, where and how it is done, and how you can get started.

To begin with, via ferrata is, as its name implies, heavily dependent on various metal works. Essentially, it is a course with preset cables, as well as permanent hand and foot holds, and, in some instances, ladders. Beyond the common aspect of utilizing a defined path with these pre-placed safety and assistance components, via ferrata courses vary wildly. Some may be straight, vertical ascents, while others may be a somewhat casual horizontal venture along a rocky outcrop, or anything in between. It is most often described as a combination of scrambling and rock climbing, albeit a safer and quicker version. It's still important for novice rock climbers to avoid common mistakes, even with the assists.