Attract More Owls To Your Yard By Breaking This Lawn Mowing Rule

When looking to attract owls, you don't need to let weeds overtake your yard so much that you find yourself in a veritable rainforest of invasive plant species, or at odds with your HOA. The sweet spot should see you skipping a session, mowing once each month or so, in order to encourage thick growth and breed a healthy food supply for airborne raptors. Of course you could decide to rewild your yard completely to turn it into a wildlife haven.

On the other hand, you don't need to stop mowing your lawn entirely if you like a traditional, manicured lawn. Instead, portion out parts of your yard for regularly scheduled lawn maintenance, to maintain some semblance of normalcy, and parts for the owls. For instance, you could mow half or two-thirds of your yard the way you prefer, leaving a back corner or two overgrown for owls to hunt. This could also help concentrate prey, and allow the owls do their thing away from your house, so they feel safer.

To encourage even more visitations, try turning off as many light sources as you can, as that may be the reason why owls aren't coming to your yard. As nocturnal hunters, owls thrive in low-light environments. You can always keep an eye on your owls using trail cameras with night vision mode enabled.