Don't Fall Victim To Floods: How To Protect Your Home From Heavy Spring Rain

Spring is known for many things, notably warming temperatures, sunny days, and the start of growing season. However, it is also known as a time of extreme weather and frequent flooding. While a sudden, heavy downpour is often a source of flash flooding, sustained heavy spring rains that completely saturate an area over time can also cause floods. This issue can be exacerbated in some areas by melting snow, resulting in even more runoff. Whether from a flash flood or frequent rains over time, the end results can be costly and dangerous. The keys to not falling victim to spring floods include knowing your risks, taking steps to reduce that risk, and being prepared.

Protecting your home from heavy spring rains begins long before the bad weather arrives. The first step is knowing the risks based on your location. This can be determined by finding where you home is located on a FEMA flood map. The map helps determine the likelihood of flooding in your area, and aids in formulating both an evacuation plan and deciding what steps to take to protect your property. If your home is in a high-risk flood zone, you may need to consider some major projects, such as elevating electrical outlets and equipment such as A/C units, or even raising your home up on blocks or stilts.

Regardless of where you live, one of the main ways to protect your home from flooding is to ensure your yard is graded, or sloped, away from your house, and that any low spots are filled. This allows standing or rushing water to run toward street drainage and away from your home and garden.