Protect Your Home From Flooding With A Simple Lawn Care Task

Whether it's April showers or December snows, there's always a risk of flooding. If the water stays in your yard, it's inconvenient and might make more work for you in the long run. However, if the water drains towards your house, it could cause major damage. Standing water can weaken your foundation and lead to moldy siding. You can use native plants to prevent a flooded yard, but that may not be enough if your lawn isn't properly graded.

Lawn grading might sound like one of those secrets only professional landscapers know, but it's actually pretty simple. It refers to the slope of your yard and the direction that water flows. A properly graded lawn will funnel water away from your home and other structures so melting snow and rain runoff won't pool around them. It might also involve leveling or smoothing out divots in your yard to get rid of other areas that are prone to flooding, even if they aren't near your home. If you're unsure where to begin, it's helpful to get in touch with a professional landscaper. While you absolutely can grade your own lawn, a professional will have all the experience and equipment needed to make the process and your yard as smooth as possible.