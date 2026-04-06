Create A Layered Look In Your Garden With A Tall Must-Plant Flower

Tall flowers can make a statement in your yard, especially when you place them behind shorter plants. The height contrast in this type of layered landscaping creates visual interest, which you can raise even further by incorporating various flower colors and shapes. One example, giant scabious (Cephalaria gigantea) brings ruffled petals and a lemony yellow hue to flower beds (one cultivar is even named 'Lemon Queen'). Sometimes called giant pincushion flower or yellow scabious, this showy and statuesque perennial is native to the meadows of Siberia and the Caucasus Mountains. In the United States, it's typically found in carefully designed gardensand borders. It can also be naturalized when grown in a field of wildflowers. As you may have guessed from its name, giant scabious is a relative of smaller pincushion flowers, such as the Scabiosa atropurpurea flower that Joanna Gaines loves to grow.

Giant scabious performs best in USDA hardiness Zones 3 through 7, and is very cold hardy, tolerating temperatures as frigid as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This plant needs plenty of space since it can grow as wide as 4 feet and likes to form clumps. It may reach as high as 8 feet when it's flowering, typically in June, July, and August. If you're eager to attract a diverse variety of pollinators, giant scabious is a must-have for your layered garden. Bees and butterflies are especially fond of its large, midly fragrant blossoms filled with tasty nectar.