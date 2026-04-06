The Underrated Wildflower That'll Bring More Cardinals To Your Yard

Pennsylvania smartweed grows the best in areas with moist loamy soil. It's naturally found along ditches and in marshes, so if you have areas in your yard that stays soggy longer, this is the wildflower to plant in those spots. Smartweed can even handle standing water for a while as long as it drains eventually. As long as the soil is kept moist, this flower will be happy. Full or partial sun will reap the best results for this unique looking wildflower, which gives gardeners some flexibility.

And it's not just cardinals who love this plant. In the wild, its seeds, flower, and cover benefit everything from waterfowl and insects to mice and raccoons. The latter two, of course, may not be among preferred guests to your yard, but the plant could also help you attract more owls.

Pennsylvania smartweed doesn't require much to help it flourish, but you can fertilize lightly durinng the growing season to promote growth, adding something like Gardenwise 10-10-10 liquid fertilizer and plant food. Take care not to overdo it, which can cause the plant to sacrifice blooms for more foliage. Though it's not invasive, it is considered a native weed and can quickly take over an area, self-seeding if you don't deadhead spent blooms. The other advantage of deadheading is you'll often get a second, smaller bloom cycle. Because it's an annual, you'll want to reseed following the last frost in spring. Meanwhile, you can attract cardinals all winter by offering them dried or fresh fruit.