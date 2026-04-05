How To Successfully Grow The Popular Herb Oregano In Your Garden

Oregano is a low-maintenance plant, requiring much less attention than some fussier plants and herbs in your garden. Additionally, oregano naturally repels pests from your garden while attracting pollinators such as bees and butterflies, making it a perfect addition to promote a healthy garden ecosystem. One thing oregano doesn't do well is deter deer, though it's often claimed it does.

When it comes to water, the biggest challenge you'll face is overwatering. Unless the soil is dry to the touch or the leaves are browning, you shouldn't need to water your oregano. Typically, watering once a week is enough, less if it's raining. Similarly, you shouldn't need to fertilize your oregano as long as you added a bit of compost to the soil beforehand. A top-up of compost every few months should suffice.

The primary care that the oregano in your garden will require is pruning and harvesting. Begin pruning once your plant reaches about 4 inches tall. Any dead or yellowed leaves should be removed and disposed of; otherwise, all cuttings are for your enjoyment in the kitchen. Make sure to either pinch or cut with sharp shears, never removing more than a third of the plant at a time. Harvesting regularly in this manner will encourage your oregano to grow more fully, developing into a bushier plant with more leaves for you to harvest. Oregano may lose its leaves in winter, but the plant will return year after year in USDA hardiness zones 4 to 9, where they are winter-hardy.