Why The Often-Recommended Herb For Deterring Deer Shouldn't Be Your Go-To Solution

Though deer are often seen as cute, inquisitive visitors from nature, most homeowners and gardeners know that they can actually be quite a nuisance. Those who live in areas where white-tailed deer are common likely have experiences with the four-legged fawn chewing up vegetables and flower beds, damaging structures, and even spreading disease to other local wildlife. Thanks to their propensity for running into traffic, they're even classified as the animal responsible for the most deaths in the U.S. each year. As a result, you may be in the market for a solid deer repellent, such as a large fence, a potent spray, or a series of plants that will make them turn tail and run. Unfortunately, one of the most common forms of deer repellent may not be as useful as many home gardeners have been led to believe.

The repellent in question is Cuban oregano, which is frequently touted as a deer-resistant plant ideal for casting a scent forcefield around your garden. Much like a bar of Irish Spring soap, the soft, fuzzy herb emanates a sharp scent that many animals with advanced senses of smell may find off putting, though that doesn't make it a perfect solution. In fact, many scholarly studies have found that deer have little difficulty walking right up to a Cuban oregano plant, and even taking a bite out of it when their preferred food sources are more scarce.

This plant has been advertised to keep rodents and pests out of gardens, since animals with advanced smell receptors may find the scent too strong. There is some research to suggest this is true, and many homeowners have found anecdotal success with these plants, though there are many ways to keep deer away that are backed by well established studies.

