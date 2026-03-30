The Best Biking Helmet Of 2026, According To Reviews
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In many American regions, the best riding season has arrived, and cyclists are chiming in with their favorite helmets for every style of riding. The best helmet is one that is safe, fits, and is suited for the rider's style. With that in mind, the POC Cularis is gaining traction as a best all-around, jack-of-all-trades option (4.6 stars on Amazon). Most importantly, it tested 5 out of 5 stars for Virgina Tech's impact safety test.
The POC Cularis works for multiple styles of riding — road, trail, gravel, xc, enduro — and riders report that it's lightweight and comfortable even on long rides. Cory Benson on BikeRumor said, "All in all, the new POC Cularis feels like the kind of mountain bike helmet that you put on and just forget about. Which I feel like is one of the highest compliments I can give." It's lightweight for an mtb helmet (350g), with a Freehub rider review from Cy Whitling noting, "its generous venting means that it's been my top choice for long, sunny pedals. It does a really good job of keeping air moving over my head and cooling it."
Even if POC packed this helmet with thoughtful features, sizing is always the first order of business when finding the best helmet. Whitling's review on Freehub reminds buyers that each helmet and human has a different dome shape. The Cularis is more oval than round, and Whitling notes that it runs small for a size medium. It has a 360-degree adjustment, but it's recommended riders try on any helmet before dropping in. The visor is both adjustable and removable, making it easy to transition from trail to gravel and road riding without obstructing your vision. It also breaks away in the event of a crash to help prevent concussion-inducing rotational forces.
The details make the POC Cularis the best
Another feature riders like on the Cularis seamless MTB helmet is the integrated sunglasses garage, although Pete Roggeman on NSMB felt that, "the sunglasses garage works fine if you perch them underneath the visor. If you perch them on top, the arms get directed down and against your head." Other touches like the magnetic chin strap fastener ups the helmet's user-friendly points. Jess, a gearhead for Backcountry's YouTube channel said "I'm a big fan of Fidlock buckles so I'm stoked Cularis has it."
Of course, no helmet is right for everyone. The POC Cularis might not rank as the best biking helmet if you prioritize aerodynamics for road, burly coverage for downhill, versatility for gravel, or smart visibility for urban commutes. Fortunately, there are plenty of highly-rated alternatives. Top-ranked for the aerodynamic needs of road biking is the Smith Trace MIPS helmet, logging nearly 400 5-star reviews on REI. Gravel riders are keen on the Giro Aires Spherical (4.7 stars on Amazon), for its focus on ventilation, comfort and protection. Downhill freeriders trust their bold brains with both the Stage helmet and the D4 full-face helmets, both from Troy Lee Designs. Finally, millions of urban commuters bike to and from work, and the Thousand Chapter MIPS has garnered 555 5-star reviews with riders sharing their love of its classy style, fit, and integrated magnetic taillight.
Methodology
To determine the best helmets, we read through reputable gear test and review sites like Freehub, NSMB, GearJunkie, Treeline Review, Outdoor Gear Lab, and BikeRumor. These opinions were cross-referenced with Virginia Tech safety ratings along with user forums (Reddit), retailer scores, and customer reviews at retailers like REI and Amazon. We focused on rider feedback that provided trail-tested insight on comfort, fit, and versatility. In the end, of course, the best helmet is one that fits your head and suits your cycling style.