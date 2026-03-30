The Best Biking Helmet Of 2026, According To Reviews

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In many American regions, the best riding season has arrived, and cyclists are chiming in with their favorite helmets for every style of riding. The best helmet is one that is safe, fits, and is suited for the rider's style. With that in mind, the POC Cularis is gaining traction as a best all-around, jack-of-all-trades option (4.6 stars on Amazon). Most importantly, it tested 5 out of 5 stars for Virgina Tech's impact safety test.

The POC Cularis works for multiple styles of riding — road, trail, gravel, xc, enduro — and riders report that it's lightweight and comfortable even on long rides. Cory Benson on BikeRumor said, "All in all, the new POC Cularis feels like the kind of mountain bike helmet that you put on and just forget about. Which I feel like is one of the highest compliments I can give." It's lightweight for an mtb helmet (350g), with a Freehub rider review from Cy Whitling noting, "its generous venting means that it's been my top choice for long, sunny pedals. It does a really good job of keeping air moving over my head and cooling it."

Even if POC packed this helmet with thoughtful features, sizing is always the first order of business when finding the best helmet. Whitling's review on Freehub reminds buyers that each helmet and human has a different dome shape. The Cularis is more oval than round, and Whitling notes that it runs small for a size medium. It has a 360-degree adjustment, but it's recommended riders try on any helmet before dropping in. The visor is both adjustable and removable, making it easy to transition from trail to gravel and road riding without obstructing your vision. It also breaks away in the event of a crash to help prevent concussion-inducing rotational forces.