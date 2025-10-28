The Most Stunning Beaches You've Never Even Heard Of

A beach is one of the most unique ecosystems on Earth. This strip of land bordering at least one edge of a body of water — often an ocean — can be the site of a bountiful fishing trip, a sunny beach camping experience in the summer, or a prized surfer spot. Some beaches, however, are worth the trip for the unique experience they provide, especially if they're relatively unknown and not packed with tourists.

Whether it's an unusual color sand, water that gives the beach a fantastical visual aesthetic, unique topography, or a unique aspect to the beach's ecosystem, these destinations offer beachgoers unforgettable views and experiences. In addition, some of the most stunning beaches earn their draw off of their seclusion alone. Often this seclusion stems from how a beach is accessed.

From green sands in Hawaii to dramatic pumice cliffs in Greece, these hidden gems are among the most stunning and isolated seashores in our world. But remember, even such beautiful beaches have unexpected dangers that should be avoided through careful research and preparation.