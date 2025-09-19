Keep Your Trees Healthy And Thriving With These Fall Maintenance Tips

The trees in your yard are a crucial part of the ecosystem thriving outside your home. They serve as homes to several creatures and fuel your garden with clean and cool air, all while strengthening the soil underneath them. Not only are they great for your yard and garden, but they can help add serious value to your home. So, if you want to preserve the natural shade and privacy in your backyard, there are key considerations when shifting to fall maintenance, when it comes to pruning, watering, fertilizing, and more that you'll want to keep in mind.

While there is technically a difference between tree trimming and tree pruning, you'll want to do both this fall to keep the tree in your yard healthy and its surroundings intact. Trimming involves curating that appearance of your tree and preventing potential damage to adjacent structures or to people passing underneath it. Pruning involves cutting back to preserve a tree's health and maintain its strength over time. In both cases, begin after all the leaves have fallen but before the temperature drops below freezing. In fact, late fall is the best time to prune for a tree's health, as it goes dormant.

When pruning, remove any dying, diseased, infected or damaged branches. Remove any branches that are rubbing against each other, as that poses a structural issue for the tree. For trimming, trim any branches that have gotten too close to structures in a way that could prove damaging or dangerous (remember insects and rodents can access your house more easily on branches that make contact). Trim any branches that inconvenience passersby or could create a safety risk.