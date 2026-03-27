Attract Hummingbirds And Pollinators To Your Garden With A Pretty Purple Flower

There are few better sights than a garden alive with hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies. Pollinators don't just make your garden prettier; they are crucial to the earth's environment. There are a number of beautiful flowers you can plant to attract pollinators. One particularly striking flowering plant is the passionflower. While some plants specifically attract hummingbirds, it's helpful to provide flowering plants that also attract various pollinators, bloom at different times of the year, and serve multiple functions for visiting wildlife. In this regard, the passionflower and its striking blooms perform marvelously.

Passionflower (passiflora incarnata) — also known as maypop and passion vine — is an easy-growing, spectacular climbing vine that thrives in USDA hardiness zones 5 to 9, but can be grown in slightly warmer climates as well. The vines grow up to 20 feet, however the main attraction are the beautiful blooms, composed of vibrant purple shades with white sepals, and wildly patterned stamens and styles. Depending on the variety, these dramatic flowers will attract more or fewer butterflies, bees, hummingbirds, even bats.

What's more, the caterpillars of several species of butterfly love to munch on the plant's stems and leaves. Some people specifically plant passionflower as part of a caterpillar garden to encourage butterflies. Passionflowers also bear edible fruits called maypops, aptly named for the way they burst open when stepped on. Songbirds love the fruit, so you could consider this plant another simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard.