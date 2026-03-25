The Best DIY To Squirrel-Proof Your Bird Feeder

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If there's a bird feeder, they will come — the "they" in this case being squirrels. Any time you offer birdseed with the intent of feeding birds, squirrels see a tempting snack opportunity. Whether you hang the feeder or post it on a pole near a tree, they'll do their best to steal a meal. Standard squirrel-proof bird feeder doesn't always work, either. Squirrels may chew through plastic tubes to get to the food inside, or they may end up spilling seed all over as they attempt to get to the treats within just about any style of bird feeder.

The squirrels haven't won the battle just yet: One DIY method that works with any pole-mounted feeder is to surround the pole with an 8-foot-high fiberglass porch column or comparable PVC pipe. If the column or pipe is tall enough and it's far away from trees or other squirrel jump-off points, the squirrels won't be able to reach the feeder on top, and they can't get a foothold on the smooth fiberglass.

Squirrels can jump at least 5 feet vertically, so you'll need a pipe a bit taller than that to keep them away from the bird feeder. An average squirrel can also jump 6 to 8 feet horizontally, so keep that in mind when squirrel-proofing your feeder. If you like having squirrels in your yard and simply prefer that they don't eat all the birds' seed, craft a DIY squirrel feeder and put it in another area of the yard, to draw them away from the feeder.