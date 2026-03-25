The Best DIY To Squirrel-Proof Your Bird Feeder
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If there's a bird feeder, they will come — the "they" in this case being squirrels. Any time you offer birdseed with the intent of feeding birds, squirrels see a tempting snack opportunity. Whether you hang the feeder or post it on a pole near a tree, they'll do their best to steal a meal. Standard squirrel-proof bird feeder doesn't always work, either. Squirrels may chew through plastic tubes to get to the food inside, or they may end up spilling seed all over as they attempt to get to the treats within just about any style of bird feeder.
The squirrels haven't won the battle just yet: One DIY method that works with any pole-mounted feeder is to surround the pole with an 8-foot-high fiberglass porch column or comparable PVC pipe. If the column or pipe is tall enough and it's far away from trees or other squirrel jump-off points, the squirrels won't be able to reach the feeder on top, and they can't get a foothold on the smooth fiberglass.
Squirrels can jump at least 5 feet vertically, so you'll need a pipe a bit taller than that to keep them away from the bird feeder. An average squirrel can also jump 6 to 8 feet horizontally, so keep that in mind when squirrel-proofing your feeder. If you like having squirrels in your yard and simply prefer that they don't eat all the birds' seed, craft a DIY squirrel feeder and put it in another area of the yard, to draw them away from the feeder.
A fiberglass porch column is sturdy and smooth
If you already have a tall 4-by-4-foot post set up to hang your bird feeder(s), you're halfway to squirrel-proofing it already. Otherwise, you'll need an 8-foot-long, 4-by-4-foot pressure treated post. Bore a couple of holes through near the top end to insert 1-inch steel pipes. These will serve as crossbars to hold bird feeders. Paint the post, if you like, and choose a spot following the 5-7-9 rule to ensure squirrels can't reach it. Pound something like the Simpson Strong-Tie post-base spike into the ground, making sure the base is perfectly vertical. Insert the post into it and secure it with bolts or screws.
Cut the fiberglass porch column or PVC pipe to be 6 feet long. Paint it with an exterior spray paint if you like, letting it dry. Slide it over the fence post and press the bottom 6 inches into the ground. Trace the diameter of the column or pipe onto a plastic 4-by-4 onto a cap and make a cutout. You'll be sliding it over the pipe to cap off the porch column. If necessary, you can make a cap out of a bowl that fits. Place the column over the post, add the cap, then insert the cross pipes through the holes in the post. If desired, decorate the top of the post with a lantern frame or another bird feeder. Hang your bird feeders from the crossbars, and you're all set.