How To Build A Beautiful Stone Birdbath For Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just about any type of birdbath might entice flocks of birds to your yard. While there are plenty of quick birdbath DIYs, why not carve a beautiful bath from real stone? Unlike concrete, a stone birdbath isn't likely to crack or break in winter. It's also a stylish choice when your outdoor aesthetic reflects an earthy, natural vibe. Make your own stone birdbath from two boulders, available at stone yards or landscaping stores. One stone serves as the pedestal or base, the other is the basin. Look for compatible stones in roughly the contours you want.

If you're wondering if any stone carving or chiseling is involved in this project, the answer is yes. It wouldn't hurt to spend some time online brushing up on your stone knapping, but the beauty is, this isn't a precise job. An angle grinder or a circular saw with a diamond blade makes it easier to chunk out a rough basin. Use a HEPA dust extractor with whichever power tool you use, but it's still a good idea to wear a respirator or dust mask while you're working. And of course, always wear eye protection when carving, cutting, or grinding stone as well.

The base or pedestal stone should be more vertical than horizontal. The top of the pedestal should have a flat enough spot to securely hold the basin stone. You can fine-tune this platform with a hammer and a stone chisel. The basin stone should be at least 3 inches thick so you have room to chisel out an impression for the bath. Its top should be flat or even better, already have a slight impression. When you're ready, set up your birdbath out of direct sun, in the shade, where algae won't grow as fast, and the water will stay a tad cooler on hot days.