A DIY Oversized Tree Planter That'll Add Style And Privacy To Your Yard

our backyard is your own personal outdoor retreat, a slice of nature you can indulge in at any time. However, it's hard to relax if you feel like you're constantly at the mercy of wandering eyes. While you can invest in a wood or composite fence, you might not love the look — or the cost —of building and maintaining one. As a result, you may instead find yourself in search of a more natural privacy solution, such as a plant wall. While you could simply plant shrubs or trees, why not add some character and control what's inside with a concrete tree planter? This DIY oversized planter can be a great way to create a privacy nook in your yard while elevating its visual appeal.

With this project, you're adding both style and privacy to your yard. However, these aren't the only pros that come with using trees for a fence line. You also enjoy benefits like more biodiversity, microclimate regulation, and noise reduction. While relatively simple, this project requires basic masonry skills to build and plaster the planter. In addition to the planter materials — concrete blocks, stucco, and masonry and painting equipment — you'll need a soil medium of your choice and trees suited to your yard and climate.