Grow A Lemon Tree In Your Small Yard With These Pot Planting Tips

Lemon trees (Citrus limon) are typically grown in climates with warm winters, but that doesn't have to be the case, provided you grow those trees in containers. Dwarf lemon tree varieties grow well in buckets or pots, and they're (obviously) not nearly as tall as their full-sized relatives. Most dwarf lemon trees stay under 10 feet tall, compared to about 20 feet for regular varieties.

Even if you live in an area that's not scorching hot in summer, your container-based citrus tree can enjoy several months' worth of outdoor time in your yard until temperatures dip and the threat of frost is imminent. As with many fruit trees you can grow in containers, prepare your potted lemon tree to move indoors by first frost. And of course, giving it the right amount of sunlight and water plus the right type of soil, will help ensure it thrives as if it were growing in a tropical climate.

It's also worth noting that it's not that easy to grow a dwarf lemon tree variety from seed. Growers produce these trees by grafting branches onto different roots that help the trees stay small and still bear fruit. If you save a seed from one and successfully grow it, you'll get a different variety of lemon tree. It probably won't even be a dwarf tree. In other words, this is an instance where it's best to just buy the dwarf variety from a nursery or store. But be aware that buying a fruit tree from Costco and other retailers can come with complications, depending on the variety and the time of year you buy them.