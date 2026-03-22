Grow A Lemon Tree In Your Small Yard With These Pot Planting Tips
Lemon trees (Citrus limon) are typically grown in climates with warm winters, but that doesn't have to be the case, provided you grow those trees in containers. Dwarf lemon tree varieties grow well in buckets or pots, and they're (obviously) not nearly as tall as their full-sized relatives. Most dwarf lemon trees stay under 10 feet tall, compared to about 20 feet for regular varieties.
Even if you live in an area that's not scorching hot in summer, your container-based citrus tree can enjoy several months' worth of outdoor time in your yard until temperatures dip and the threat of frost is imminent. As with many fruit trees you can grow in containers, prepare your potted lemon tree to move indoors by first frost. And of course, giving it the right amount of sunlight and water plus the right type of soil, will help ensure it thrives as if it were growing in a tropical climate.
It's also worth noting that it's not that easy to grow a dwarf lemon tree variety from seed. Growers produce these trees by grafting branches onto different roots that help the trees stay small and still bear fruit. If you save a seed from one and successfully grow it, you'll get a different variety of lemon tree. It probably won't even be a dwarf tree. In other words, this is an instance where it's best to just buy the dwarf variety from a nursery or store. But be aware that buying a fruit tree from Costco and other retailers can come with complications, depending on the variety and the time of year you buy them.
Simple tips for growing a container lemon tree
If you're choosing among several varieties, consider that the dwarf Meyer lemon is the easiest to grow. Plus, its lemons are a little sweet since they're actually a cross between a lemon and a Mandarin orange. This variety also stays on the smaller side, topping out at about 4 feet tall. Be patient — while your tree may already be a couple of years old when you buy it, it could still be a few more years before more than a few lemons grow.
Start with a pot about 12 inches in diameter; even a 5-gallon bucket does the job. Add a layer of well-draining, slightly acidic soil designed for citrus or cactus, tamp it down a little, then add the tree. The part of the trunk that widens at the bottom is called the root flare, and you need to keep that above the soil line to help the roots breathe better.
Make sure the potted lemon tree gets at least 6 hours of sunlight each day when outside, and if you bring it indoors during cold weather, place it near a south-facing window, if possible. Grow lights are also helpful, but don't place the tree near a heater. You can also help protect your lemons by planting basil nearby to help keep pests away.
Before you bring it in for winter, start getting your tree used to less light by placing it in the shade for a while, then bring it inside a few hours per day as temperatures cool, to get it used to indoor conditions. Once inside, use a humidifier to keep the air moist enough in the room so the tree doesn't drop leaves.