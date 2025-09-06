What To Know Before Buying Fruit Trees From Costco

Whether you're shopping online or in-store, you will want to look at the growing information that comes with the plant. First, determine what USDA hardiness zone you live in. This matters when it comes to flourishing fruit trees. For example, the Meyer lemon tree from Costco (under $90) is best in zones 9 and 10. The online listing also specifies that this tree is perfect for container gardening. While we're focusing only on this tree, you can expect similar issues with other fruit trees available.

In the case of a Meyer lemon tree, you may see blossoms, but never get any fruit. This could be because your tree isn't getting enough sun or the right amount of water, or enough iron. With some fruit trees, it may be because it's not getting pollinated, which is required for many non-citrus fruit trees (Meyer lemon trees are self pollinating). For fruit trees that require pollination, it's important to grow them outside. Many folks who find their trees not producing fruit are keeping them indoors because they don't live in a hardiness zone proper for that tree. Meyer lemons are self-pollinating, but they still require a little help. With this lemon tree and some other fruit trees, having more than one tree of the same species can help speed pollination along as well. Proper irrigation and natural fertilization of fruit trees matter, too!

Most of the fruit trees available online from Costco are best in hardiness zones 9 and 10, though you can enjoy the Bearss lime tree if you're in zone 11. If you're in zones 8 through 11, you can also try your hand at the Alber & Oak Wonderful pomegranate tree or the Cara Cara orange. One bonus? Costco takes returns.