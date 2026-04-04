The Blue-Green-Leaved Herb That'll Bring More Pollinators To Your Yard

If you're an avid gardener, you may already know that part of the fun is sharing your outdoor space with beneficial insects. From bees to butterflies, your smaller neighbors add life and vibrancy to your backyard, keeping plants alive and thriving. As a result, when planning your next garden layout, you may want to add specific plants to create a pollinator-friendly garden. One particularly verdant choice is common rue (Ruta graveolens): The plant's colorful blooms are a favorite among many pollinators.

Rue is native to the Mediterranean, with unique blue-green leaves and stems. It blooms during the summer and fall with delicate, brilliant yellow flowers. These characteristics make it a popular ornamental plant for landscaping, especially because it can lure in a variety of butterfly species, including several swallowtail species. In fact, it serves as a host plant for giant swallowtails to lay their eggs.

While the plant is attractive, it's important to keep its toxicity in mind. Ingestion can be dangerous, especially in abundance, and direct contact can lead to skin irritation. As a result, if you have curious children or pets in your yard, you may want to opt for other pollinator-friendly flowers, like goldenrod, marigold, and snapdragon.