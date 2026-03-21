The Beautiful Ground Cover That You'll Regret Planting In Your Yard

When choosing the best ground cover for your landscaping project, there are several factors to take into consideration, like what thrives in your climate, sun exposure, and the plant's overall effect and aesthetic. Italian arum (Arum italicum) checks almost all the boxes for a perfect ground cover. Its distinctive, green-and-white leaves are stunning, and it's hardy in USDA zones 5 through 9 under a wide range of soil and sun conditions. In late spring, Italian arum grows white or pale green flowers, resembling other members of the arum family like peace lilies, followed by stemmed clusters of fiery orange or red berries later in the year. Unlike peace lilies, however, Italian arum is incredibly invasive. Once established, it spreads easily and is difficult to control.

In addition to spreading through corms on its roots, birds eat the berries, inadvertently dispersing seeds throughout the surrounding area. Part of what makes Italian arum so good at outcompeting native plants is its foliage habits. The leaves wither during summer, but regrow in fall when other plants are going dormant. In mild climates, it can remain green through winter into spring, giving it a head start over other plants when it comes to hoarding light and energy.