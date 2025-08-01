How To Determine The Best Type Of Moss To Use In Your Landscaping

There are two opinions that most homeowners have when it comes to moss. Some think it is no better than mold and use certain lawn care practices to control moss in their yard, and are happy to get rid of it. The other side loves the outdoorsy look it adds to rocks and shadier areas of the yard — it's definitely a clever alternative to grass, so some people are happy to have it be a part of their outdoor space. If you're on the pro-moss side of the fence, you will love how easy it is to grow and take care of. However, before you get started growing your moss lawn, you need to determine the right type that can work for your landscaping.

Homeowners that want to cover patches in their lawn might try planting Irish moss, a vibrant ground cover that fills in those bare patches really well. Moss is also commonly used to create rock gardens. It can grow in between pavers to make a beautiful and unique walkway and fill in shady areas of the yard that may not be suited to other types of plants.

There are many benefits to having moss in your garden. It can function as a great air-purifying filter that may result in improved air quality in your outdoor space. Like many other plants, moss releases oxygen into the air and provides a healthier environment. Another benefit is that it makes a great weed barrier. Since moss grows thickly and spreads quickly, weeds don't have the chance to take root and spread. Moss can also help with soil erosion can keep dirt in place on hills and slopes. This is especially true when using mosses from the Hypnum genus, such as sheet moss and carpet moss.