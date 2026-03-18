Costco Is Selling A Stunning Copper Birdbath — Is It Actually Worth The Price?
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Options abound when it comes to choosing a birdbath when it comes to materials: resin, concrete, porcelain. If you're buying one based on aesthetics, a copper birdbath is not only a beautiful, it resists algae. As a result, the bath requires less frequent cleaning, the metal ages to a nice patina, and doesn't have to be particularly expensive. Copper birdbaths also stand up well to freezing conditions. The Good Directions standing copper birdbath sold by Costco is one such example.
At 13 ½ inches wide and 2 inches deep, it's fairly narrow, so it could be a nice choice for a small yard or garden. It's 40 inches high on its stand, which stakes into the ground, so it's tall enough to make birds feel safe from ground-based predators, and to give you a good view of the day's visitors. The basin is hand-hammered, 22-gauge copper, rather than some lightweight, flimsy copper plate. It also has embossed designs around the rim for a bit of decorative flair.
At $75, it may seem a little pricy for a small birdbath, though it's the same price on Amazon, with a slightly shorter stand. Reviewers on Costco's product page for the birdbath give it a 4.6 out of 5 stars cumulative rating. Of that, 247 of the 317 people who rated it gave it 5 stars. Amazon reviewers gave it 4.5 of 5 stars, with 218 users contributing a rating.
What reviewers say about the birdbath
Reviewers on Costco's website generally describe the the birdbath bowl as beautiful and well made. A reviewer named Sierra says they owned an earlier version of this birdbath, but that the new one's basin is "much better because the shape is more shallow and is set in a bracket. That allows it to easily lift out to empty spoiled water and replace with fresh. The rim seems wider and has a design which provides traction. Both models are copper and suitable to leave out in freezing conditions. Ice is easily removed. The previous bowl shape was too deep and slippery for small birds.." Depth is important, and one of those things to consider before buying any birdbath, because birds must feel safe and comfortable when using it.
Another reviewer named betazoidmba says, "Lovely bird bath, nice weight–not heavy, but not flimsy, simple assembly of stand. It's shallow enough for birds to stand in. The only caveat is to keep it out of hot sunlight, because it's metal, gets too hot for little birdy feet." This point could be true with any metal birdbath in full sun. Placing a birdbath in the shade helps prevent algae growth, too.
While the staked base makes the bath easy to move around the yard, some reviewers feel the stake-style stand could've been designed differently to improve it. Reviewer Apple 59d says the design, which has 2 small prongs and a larger center prong, isn't ideal. "the stability and balance of the birdbath would be greatly improved if the base could be constructed with a center prong surrounded by 4 outer prongs," they explain. Not only would that provide birds with a more stable, comfortable experience, but it could help prevent raccoons or other pests from pushing the bath over, according to the reviewer.
Methodology
In presenting these overviews, we attempt to provide a balanced look at both the pros and cons of a given product. Customer reviews, comments and star rankings are taken into consideration for this piece, as well as social media coverage and reviews. We also research product details and competitive pricing, where available.