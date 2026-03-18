Costco Is Selling A Stunning Copper Birdbath — Is It Actually Worth The Price?

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Options abound when it comes to choosing a birdbath when it comes to materials: resin, concrete, porcelain. If you're buying one based on aesthetics, a copper birdbath is not only a beautiful, it resists algae. As a result, the bath requires less frequent cleaning, the metal ages to a nice patina, and doesn't have to be particularly expensive. Copper birdbaths also stand up well to freezing conditions. The Good Directions standing copper birdbath sold by Costco is one such example.

At 13 ½ inches wide and 2 inches deep, it's fairly narrow, so it could be a nice choice for a small yard or garden. It's 40 inches high on its stand, which stakes into the ground, so it's tall enough to make birds feel safe from ground-based predators, and to give you a good view of the day's visitors. The basin is hand-hammered, 22-gauge copper, rather than some lightweight, flimsy copper plate. It also has embossed designs around the rim for a bit of decorative flair.

At $75, it may seem a little pricy for a small birdbath, though it's the same price on Amazon, with a slightly shorter stand. Reviewers on Costco's product page for the birdbath give it a 4.6 out of 5 stars cumulative rating. Of that, 247 of the 317 people who rated it gave it 5 stars. Amazon reviewers gave it 4.5 of 5 stars, with 218 users contributing a rating.