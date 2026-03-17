A Pink Flowering Tree That'll Add Low-Maintenance Shade To Your Yard

Growing vibrant pink flowers is a great way to bring cheer to your yard and garden. You can try planting a bright pink ground cover, but if you want something taller you should consider growing a Judas tree (Cercis siliquastrum). Also known as the Mediterranean redbud, this lovely tree stays relatively small and is full of bright pink flowers in spring. While they may be on the shorter side for a tree, their mature height of 15 to 25 feet tall can still provide plenty of shade for your yard or garden. Once established, the tree's wide canopy provides light shade while requiring relatively little maintenance.

You can take advantage of the shade by setting some garden furniture underneath the canopy, or add even more color by planting shade-loving plants around it. Heuchera, ornamental grasses, and other small trees such as silver birch are some excellent options as companion plants. You might also want to consider mixing in some other redbuds, such as our native eastern redbud. A small, shaded grove of brightly blooming redbud trees can turn an empty yard into the perfect place to relax. Plus, redbud flowers are attractive to pollinators, including butterflies, and the seeds provide food for songbirds.