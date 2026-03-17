A Pink Flowering Tree That'll Add Low-Maintenance Shade To Your Yard
Growing vibrant pink flowers is a great way to bring cheer to your yard and garden. You can try planting a bright pink ground cover, but if you want something taller you should consider growing a Judas tree (Cercis siliquastrum). Also known as the Mediterranean redbud, this lovely tree stays relatively small and is full of bright pink flowers in spring. While they may be on the shorter side for a tree, their mature height of 15 to 25 feet tall can still provide plenty of shade for your yard or garden. Once established, the tree's wide canopy provides light shade while requiring relatively little maintenance.
You can take advantage of the shade by setting some garden furniture underneath the canopy, or add even more color by planting shade-loving plants around it. Heuchera, ornamental grasses, and other small trees such as silver birch are some excellent options as companion plants. You might also want to consider mixing in some other redbuds, such as our native eastern redbud. A small, shaded grove of brightly blooming redbud trees can turn an empty yard into the perfect place to relax. Plus, redbud flowers are attractive to pollinators, including butterflies, and the seeds provide food for songbirds.
Judas trees are easy to grow with the right conditions
Judas trees can be planted in either spring or fall, with fall being the best time to transplant trees, and they are slow-growing, so you can keep them in a container while you prepare the planting site. However, their full size makes them difficult to keep in containers long term, so it's best to plant them as soon as you're able. Judas trees are also sensitive to transplant shock. Choose your planting site carefully and try to avoid moving them afterward. For the healthiest growth, plant your Judas tree in full sun to light shade. Make sure the soil has plenty of organic material either naturally or from compost. Ideally, the soil should be well-draining to boot.
Judas trees are somewhat drought tolerant, but it's hard for plants to bloom without enough water. Regular watering during hot, dry weather will help your tree produce tons of beautiful blossoms. Judas trees typically don't require major pruning. Light trimming can be useful for shaping the canopy, but avoid removing too many branches. Judas trees bloom on old growth, so heavy pruning can impact the number of flowers you see.