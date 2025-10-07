Why Fall Is A Great Time To Transplant Trees In Your Yard

Autumn is a popular time of year, and it's easy to see why! With the gorgeous fall colors and cool weather, it's the best season to go camping or take a scenic drive through the mountains. There are also plenty of things you can do in your own garden. While you might think of fall as a time to wind down your outdoor activity, it's actually provides the perfect opportunity to transplant your trees. But while trees can be planted in either fall or spring, transplanting in spring isn't always the best idea.

Fall transplants benefit from both milder temperatures and the tree's dormant state. Plants can become stressed or damaged if they are moved when the temperature is too hot or too cold, so the mild weather in fall is ideal. And while a healthy tree can be moved in the summer, dormant plants are at a much lower risk of suffering stress-related problems like transplant shock.

Early spring also has these benefits, but with a caveat. Trees shouldn't be planted in frozen soil, both due to the difficulty of digging and the risk of root damage. When transplanting in spring, you need to wait for the soil to thaw. It's also important not to wait too long to plant, as the weather may soon become too hot for your young tree to handle. Transplanting in fall can be an easy way to avoid these potential issues.