The Attractive DIY Solution That'll Hide The Eyesore Of Outdoor Trash Cans
No matter how shiny and new, outdoor trash cans are not exactly beautiful. They don't add visual value to the yard, and they might actually detract from what's otherwise an award-winning outdoor living space. Storing them in an inconvenient place isn't ideal, since no one wants to schlep trash bags to bins hiding behind the garage. One way around keeping tacky trash cans on display is to hide them behind — or within — something that looks far better, such as repurposing old doors to hide outdoor trash cans, creating a screen. Or you could build a full enclosure, but why stop there? Building an enclosure with a planter on top keeps cans concealed and offers something attractive to look at instead.
As demonstrated on "Cityline" by guests Joey Fletcher and Dave Kenney of BroLaws Construction, the main structure is essentially a small shed or large cupboard with swinging doors to get cans in and out. But what makes it really stand out is the top: It's basically a low-budget, DIY raised garden bed, ready for whatever plants you'd like to grow. The structure can be customized to fit your specific bins, and painted or stained to blend in with your home's exterior aesthetic. The garden bed on top can also be designed to your liking — separated into rows or partitions, or tiered for different plantings. It's a wonderful way to access plants without kneeling down in a garden plot.
Making a DIY trash can enclosure
The DIY trash can enclosure starts out as a large wood frame that's wider and taller than your trash cans. Position the cans next to one another in a line, with several inches of space between them. Measure the length, width, and height you'll need to build a frame around them, remembering that a little wiggle room is good so you can get them in and out easily you've built the enclosure. Craft a basic open box structure using pressure-treated 2 x 4s for the framing and as dividers for the bays. You can also use cedar planks, fence pickets, or any other durable wood you might choose for an outdoor shed.
You can build doors for the front, using gate hinges or whatever works with your desired style and aesthetic. Once you have the doors on, add handles and a means to lock or latch the doors so they don't blow open. These can also help keep bears out of the trash cans. You can even buy a similar structure with a planter top, specifically designed to be bear resistant, from Bearicuda Bins, though it will set you back significantly more.
Use sturdy boards for the roof of the enclosure, or add extra bracing since it'll bear the weight of a raised bed planter on top. The planter can be built right on top of the structure and secured to it. Paint or seal the entire structure so it holds up in all sorts of weather. Use a plastic liner inside the planter so water won't soak through and ruin the wood. Add a quality potting mix and your favorite plants, and it's ready to go.