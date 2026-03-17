The Attractive DIY Solution That'll Hide The Eyesore Of Outdoor Trash Cans

The DIY trash can enclosure starts out as a large wood frame that's wider and taller than your trash cans. Position the cans next to one another in a line, with several inches of space between them. Measure the length, width, and height you'll need to build a frame around them, remembering that a little wiggle room is good so you can get them in and out easily you've built the enclosure. Craft a basic open box structure using pressure-treated 2 x 4s for the framing and as dividers for the bays. You can also use cedar planks, fence pickets, or any other durable wood you might choose for an outdoor shed.

You can build doors for the front, using gate hinges or whatever works with your desired style and aesthetic. Once you have the doors on, add handles and a means to lock or latch the doors so they don't blow open. These can also help keep bears out of the trash cans. You can even buy a similar structure with a planter top, specifically designed to be bear resistant, from Bearicuda Bins, though it will set you back significantly more.

Use sturdy boards for the roof of the enclosure, or add extra bracing since it'll bear the weight of a raised bed planter on top. The planter can be built right on top of the structure and secured to it. Paint or seal the entire structure so it holds up in all sorts of weather. Use a plastic liner inside the planter so water won't soak through and ruin the wood. Add a quality potting mix and your favorite plants, and it's ready to go.