The Simple Yet Effective Solution For Keeping Bears Out Of Your Trash Cans

If you've watched any funny bear-related videos — or perhaps even experienced these massive mammals in your own yard — you know that trash cans are to wild bears what pic-a-nic baskets are to Yogi Bear. Even placing heavy bricks atop the cans, as you might do to deter raccoons, is no match for a bear. Bear-resistant trash cans may not be worth it either if your local trash pickup service doesn't accommodate them. If you want to keep bears away from your home, you have to keep them out of your trash.

One clever hack that can keep bears at bay is to keep your cans closed with a heavy-duty ratchet strap. These sturdy straps can be wrapped around the bottom of the can and around the top to secure the lid in place, in such a way that the straps won't easily slide off, even if a bear paws at them. You'll still have to remove the ratchet strap before it's time for trash pickup, however, especially if the trash truck uses a robotic arm to grab cans to dump them. If your trash pickup is curbside, you could just remove the strap when you set the cans out on the curb on your scheduled pickup day.