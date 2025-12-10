The Simple Yet Effective Solution For Keeping Bears Out Of Your Trash Cans
If you've watched any funny bear-related videos — or perhaps even experienced these massive mammals in your own yard — you know that trash cans are to wild bears what pic-a-nic baskets are to Yogi Bear. Even placing heavy bricks atop the cans, as you might do to deter raccoons, is no match for a bear. Bear-resistant trash cans may not be worth it either if your local trash pickup service doesn't accommodate them. If you want to keep bears away from your home, you have to keep them out of your trash.
One clever hack that can keep bears at bay is to keep your cans closed with a heavy-duty ratchet strap. These sturdy straps can be wrapped around the bottom of the can and around the top to secure the lid in place, in such a way that the straps won't easily slide off, even if a bear paws at them. You'll still have to remove the ratchet strap before it's time for trash pickup, however, especially if the trash truck uses a robotic arm to grab cans to dump them. If your trash pickup is curbside, you could just remove the strap when you set the cans out on the curb on your scheduled pickup day.
How to ratchet strap your trash can
To fasten the ratchet strap to your trash can, run part of the strap underneath the can, in the indented area behind the wheels. Run part of the strap up over the lid near the front of it, then connect the hook end to the other end of the strap. Work the ratchet mechanism until the strap tightens enough to keep it securely on the can. Using additional ratchet straps to connect each can to a post or tree prevents bears from knocking them over, too; this can be helpful if you don't have a secure area to store your cans.
Of course, if you're able to store your trash cans in the garage, you should do so. The longer your trash sits in a can outside, the smellier it could be, and the easier it is for bears to locate it. If possible, don't put your trash out where bears can access it until it's time for trash pickup. Also, keep the insides of the cans clean, washing them out once in a while so they don't smell (at least to bears) like tasty garbage. The scent of some cleaning products keeps bears away, particularly piney smells such as Pine-Sol.