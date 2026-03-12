Say Goodbye To Garden Hose Clutter: This DIY Turns It Into The Cutest Yard Feature
A long hose — great for watering the garden, washing the car, and filling up a kiddie pool — can quickly become an unsightly, tangled mess if you don't have a means of managing it. You may spend more time trying to untangle it than actually using it, and it often just sits there on the ground or on the side of the house. One clever and charming DIY option is a miniature wooden wall with the hose hanger on the back, out of sight.
From the front, this storage screen from TikTokker down_mulberry_lane looks a bit like a decorative statement, with no evidence of a hose anywhere in sight. It even has a bracket for a hanging flower basket, hiding the wall's purpose even more. From the back, the view is a nicely organized garden hose, kept in place near the hose bib. If nothing else, having a place to hide the garden hose also encourages a good practice of putting the hose away.
While you're upgrading your hose-management system, it might be time to upgrade that old garden hose, too. Repurpose an old hose into unique garden edging for a way to find new life for something that might seem otherwise worthless.
How to make a hose-hiding wall
TikTokker @down_mulberry_lane crafted an attractive hose-storage screen out of leftover wood and rebar. She created a basic frame from pressure-treated 2 x 4s, creating sides and a top rail. Though you can make this any size that suits the space near your garden hose, the TikTok project looks to be roughly 2 feet wide and 3 feet high.
Drill a ½-inch wide hole about 6 inches deep into the bottom of each side of the frame to insert rebar, leaving 6 to 8 inches sticking out, making stakes that hold the wall up. To finish the wall, use screws or nails to attach a number of horizontal cedar planks across the 2 cut 2 x 4s. In the inspiration project, the planks came from cedar fence pickets cut to size. Pound the top of the structure down with a mallet to push the rebar into the ground in your chosen location. Use a level to make sure the structure is standing vertically as you pound it into place.
Any type of hose hanger or hose reel you like can be added to the back of the wall. Add a plant-hanging bracket to the front and add a hanging basket full of flowers that attract hummingbirds. If you have a garden hose hooked up elsewhere on your home and don't have time or room to build another storage wall, you can hide a garden hose in an attractive plant pot to keep it out of the way.