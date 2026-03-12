Say Goodbye To Garden Hose Clutter: This DIY Turns It Into The Cutest Yard Feature

A long hose — great for watering the garden, washing the car, and filling up a kiddie pool — can quickly become an unsightly, tangled mess if you don't have a means of managing it. You may spend more time trying to untangle it than actually using it, and it often just sits there on the ground or on the side of the house. One clever and charming DIY option is a miniature wooden wall with the hose hanger on the back, out of sight.

From the front, this storage screen from TikTokker down_mulberry_lane looks a bit like a decorative statement, with no evidence of a hose anywhere in sight. It even has a bracket for a hanging flower basket, hiding the wall's purpose even more. From the back, the view is a nicely organized garden hose, kept in place near the hose bib. If nothing else, having a place to hide the garden hose also encourages a good practice of putting the hose away.

While you're upgrading your hose-management system, it might be time to upgrade that old garden hose, too. Repurpose an old hose into unique garden edging for a way to find new life for something that might seem otherwise worthless.