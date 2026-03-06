Help Container Hostas Thrive With A Simple Yet Unconventional Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hostas are simple to grow and incredibly versatile, acting as ground covers for shady yards and ornamental specimens for rock gardens and flower beds. Though hostas are a popular choice for landscaping, don't overlook the possibilities of container-grown varieties. The plants' fancy leaves are more eye-catching than ever when they pop out of pots and planters. If you grow hostas in containers, be aware that their care needs differ from in-ground plants. Hostas grown in the earth don't need much fertilizer. Compost made from dead flowers, pruned-off foliage, and other garden leftovers will usually do the trick when added to their soil once or twice a year. Potted hostas require a bit more nutrition, which you can provide with diluted tomato fertilizer.

Potted hostas have higher nutrient needs because they have limited access to decomposing leaves. Their wilted leaves often drop to the ground or get removed by gardeners who like tidy-looking container gardens. Plus, they don't get surrounded by many of the leaves that fall from nearby trees. All of this means that less organic matter is being produced near their roots. Without this natural nutrient source, hostas can become deficient in key minerals. There are several ways to prevent this problem in container-grown hostas. Surprisingly, Feed designed for tomatoes is one of the best. It provides a broad range of nutrients these plants crave, and it couldn't be much easier to apply.