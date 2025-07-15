A DIY Fertilizer That'll Make Use Of Weeds You've Pulled From Your Garden

Weeds are notorious for stealing water and nutrients from neighboring plants — say, the residents of your vegetable garden. However, these much-maligned plants are capable of giving back to their communities. One of the best ways to make use of them is turning them into fertilizer. Most weeds, even invasive ones, can be soaked to create a nutrient-rich liquid fertilizer for the plants that belong in your garden. Certain weeds are especially rich in vitamins and minerals that many other plants don't possess in abundance. Take comfrey, for example. Comfrey is a great natural fertilizer for fruit trees, but you may find it too weedy for your backyard. If you have a patch of this plant, it's the perfect ingredient for a DIY fertilizer tea. Even if a plant is an absolute nuisance in your garden — we're looking at you, bindweed — it can be a great help once it's out of the ground and steeping in a bucket of water.

To make fertilizer "tea" from weeds, find a 5-gallon bucket and some mesh to cover the top of it, which will keep mosquitos from gathering there. You could also use cloves to banish mosquitoes from the area. You'll also need a large rubber band to hold the mesh on the bucket and a tool for straining the concoction once the steeping process is complete. Make sure your garden hose is in good working order as you'll need plenty of water, and then start gathering weeds. You'll need enough to fill the bucket at least halfway, and you may want to search for varieties that are rich in particular nutrients.