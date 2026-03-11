What To Plant Next To Lavender For A Gorgeous, Low-Maintenance Garden

When looking for a perennial addition to your garden that will provide lovely flowers and aroma year after year with minimal effort, lavender (Lavandula spp.), which grows well in USDA Zones 5 through 9, is an excellent choice. In addition to having a heavenly scent, this member of the mint family has many medicinal benefits – including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiseptic properties — allowing it to act as a natural cleanser, a pain and anxiety reducer, and a mood-booster. When given the right conditions — plenty of sunlight, dry soil, and warm temperatures that mimic its native Mediterranean climate — lavender will flourish year after year with little maintenance. However, by incorporating companion planting in your gardening scheme, you can encourage a thriving lavender shrub that benefits nearby plants and reduces overall maintenance.

Companion planting means strategically choosing plants to grow next to each other that have similar needs and that can benefit one another. In lavender's case, you'll want to look for other plants that also thrive in direct sunlight and dry soil, that can help enhance lavender's pest-fighting abilities, and that can benefit from lavender's hardy qualities.