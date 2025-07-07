Want More Blooms On Your Lavender? Try Adding A Landscaping Staple To Your Soil

Lavender is not just a pretty plant. This stunning purple perennial can also keep pests far away and offer a host of other benefits that make it a popular addition to any garden. Lavender has a long blooming period that extends from late spring to early summer, and since it is a low-maintenance plant that isn't hard to grow, it's a great option for beginners to add to their garden. It also works as a great solution for filling bare spots in your yard.

Understandably, a goal of many gardeners is to increase the number of blossoms their lavender plants produce. If you want to encourage more blooms on your lavender, adding the landscaping staple of gravel to the soil can help.

While lavender is not hard to grow, it does have very specific soil preferences that help it thrive. Well-draining soil tops the list of requirements for lavender. Adding gravel to the soil mixture helps improve drainage by keeping the soil loose. Overwatered and poorly-draining soil can cause root rot and wilting. Lavender doesn't like overly fertile soil either. Although highly fertile soils can produce lush leaves, they reduce a plant's scent, one of the most popular aspects of this pretty flower.