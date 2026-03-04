Add A Bright Pop Of Yellow Flowers To Your Beds With This Ground Cover

A lot of planning and hard work goes into creating a beautiful yard and garden. Most gardeners take care to choose the right combination of flowers and plants that will add color, texture, and beauty to their outdoor spaces. Ground cover plants are a nice addition to any garden or yard and can be used in many different ways, from hills and sloping areas to along walkways or fence lines. You can even use ground cover plants in your flower beds instead of mulch. Add a bright, sunny pop of yellow to your flower beds by planting yellow alyssum (Aurinia saxatilis). Also called basket-of-gold, this evergreen perennial produces a dense canopy of bright yellow flowers against gray-green leaves for about a month in the spring.

This vibrant, cascading perennial looks stunning in any garden, but yellow alyssum particularly shines as ground cover. The low-growing plant gets 6 to 12 inches tall and spreads out a foot or more, so you'll cover a lot of ground by planting several of them close together. Yellow alyssum is easy to grow and care for in hardiness zones 3 through 7, making it a great fuss-free plant that's easy for gardening beginners. They will grow in hot, humid climates, but expect to plant them as annuals, as they likely won't make it through the summer.