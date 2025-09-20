A Vibrant, Cascading Perennial That'll Look Stunning In Any Garden

Perennial ground cover plants often outperform mulch in flower beds for a couple of reasons. In a nutshell, they regulate soil temperature and suppress weeds, but don't often need to be replaced as long as they stay healthy. Plus, their care needs are minimal once they've acclimated to their environment. Whether you're seeking a natural weed fighter for your flower garden or simply want an ornamental plant to spill over the edge of a rockery, basket-of-gold (Aurinia saxatilis) should be in the running. This evergreen perennial loves stony and sandy landscapes since it hails from the rocky mountains of central Europe. It's also a good choice for drought-prone areas, as it can handle dry soil and water shortages.

As a member of the Brassicaceae family, basket-of-gold is related to broccoli — although it looks much more elegant. This plant is known for its cheery yellow flowers and cascades of velvety foliage. Its tiny blossoms open in the spring and brighten up their surroundings for a month or more. It also attracts bees and butterflies, which can help pollinate your fruit trees and vegetable gardens. Sometimes called yellow alyssum or gold-dust, basket-of-gold is typically wider than it is tall, maxing out at a height of 1 foot and a width of 1.5 feet. Sowing its seeds first thing in the spring is ideal, but you can also divide mature specimens in the autumn to get more of these beautiful plants.