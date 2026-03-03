Plant These Trees To Turn Your Yard Into An Inviting Oasis For Owls

Our native owls play a vital role in our ecosystem, but it isn't always easy to see them at work. This is especially true if you live in a more suburban or urban environment, where owls may struggle to thrive. Luckily, there are several ways to attract owls to your yard: Many owls love to perch or nest in high places, so growing tall native trees is one approach you may already be taking or considering.

Some of the best trees to plant for owls, throughout much of the United States, include oak (Quercus spp.), beech (Fagus spp.), juniper (Juniperus communis), spruce (Picea spp.), and pine (Pinus spp.), but confirm which trees are native to your area. In northern California and western Oregon, for example, trees like Douglas firs (Pseudotsuga menziesii) and redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) are favored by the northern spotted owl for nesting and living in.

Native trees are best: Growing conditions are, by definition, ideal and you don't have to worry about hardiness zones or adverse weather. They also provide food and shelter for the insects, small mammals, and birds that local owls love to eat. Tall trees offer a good vantage point for owls to look for food and danger, while a thick trunk and dense branches offer shelter from wind and rain.

While dwindling old growth forests best suit an owl's needs, you can still help out in your own yard. They especially love trees that are a little more secluded, away from human traffic, structures, and busy roads. The downside is that it can take trees a long time to grow to the heights owls prefer. There are trees that grow more quickly, but they tend to be fast-growing, exotic trees you should avoid planting.