Say Goodbye To Garden Pests With The Help Of A Common Kitchen Scrap

If you frequently find yourself battling pests in the garden, you're probably willing to try anything to get rid of them. Store-bought sprays offer a chemical solution, but those can sometimes be harmful to plants. They also pose a risk to bees, butterflies, and other garden pollinators. Luckily, there are several home remedies worth trying, some of which require little more than basic kitchen scraps. Potato peelings are one scrap in particular you've probably been throwing in the trash or compost without a second thought. As it turns out, discarded potato skins actually have properties which make them highly effective in the battle to eliminate slugs and fungus gnats.

Unlike chemical pesticides or various pest deterrents, potato peelings are a natural remedy designed to lure pests into traps, making it easier to dispose of them. Slugs and other common garden pests find themselves irresistibly drawn toward potato scraps, which release a particular scent as they begin to decompose. When placed strategically under boards or in shallow containers away from vital roots, they should lure in slugs and beetles, allowing you to easily collect and dispose of them in one fell swoop.

This clever hack to banish pests works because it turns the natural behavior of pests against them. Rather than investing untold sums into chemical poisons, you're drawing them into a controlled trap using simple materials you likely already have on hand. This not only saves money, but allows you to squeeze additional value out of one of your kitchen's most common staples.