Is It Possible To Grow A Pothos Outside? What You Need To Know Before Trying
Pothos (Epipremmum aureum) plants are generally considered fuss-free plants that are perfect for beginners, but their reputation is primarily as a houseplant. If you'd rather focus on your yard or garden, you might be wondering if pothos plants can survive outdoors. It may surprise you to hear that the answer is yes! You can grow pothos plants outside, but how well they grow and how long they last depends on where you live.
Pothos plants are native to tropical and sub-tropical regions in the South Pacific and parts of Asia. They naturally grow in hot, humid environments and don't thrive in colder, drier places. In the U.S., only hardiness zones 10 through 12 are warm enough to grow pothos outdoors year-round. If you live in one of those zones (where it's also humid), you can grow your pothos outdoors as a perennial. That means it will survive and grow for multiple years if it is cared for correctly. It may even flower, something the plant rarely does indoors.
However, there are other options for gardeners living outside of that subtropical range. If your pothos is potted, you can leave it outdoors during the warm weather from late spring to early fall. As the weather cools off, bring your pothos indoors or move it to a greenhouse. You can also choose to grow your pothos as an annual, letting it die as winter approaches, replanting in the spring. You may even get lucky and see your pothos survive for another year.
Caring for an outdoor pothos
If your pothos plant is currently indoors, wait to move it outside until the temperature is above 50 degrees Fahrenheit at night. While they can tolerate slightly colder temperatures on occasion, the majority of their time outside should be warmer in order to thrive. Once it's warm enough, find a spot where it will be in bright, indirect light. In milder climates, pothos plants can tolerate direct sunlight. However, their leaves can burn and brown if left in intense direct light for too long. If you don't have a protected spot for your pothos, consider making one with a project like this DIY sun shade made from a scarf.
You'll likely need to water your outdoor pothos more regularly than if it were indoors. The heat, increased light, and variable humidity can cause water to evaporate more quickly. Be careful not to overcorrect, though — pothos plants prefer well-draining soil, and can even handle dry soil for a time. Check before watering, either by touching it or by using a moisture meter. Check your pothos more often when the weather is hot, dry, and sunny.
When growing a pothos outdoors, you can also take advantage of the extra available space. Pothos vines can actually grow quite long if you let them! While keeping them shorter makes them easier to handle indoors, there are plenty of fun things you can do if your pothos is outdoors all or much of the year. Plant them in hanging baskets and let the vines trail down a fence or vertical plant wall, or allow them to climb over a fence. If space is tight, consider making a DIY mini trellis for them instead!