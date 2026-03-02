Is It Possible To Grow A Pothos Outside? What You Need To Know Before Trying

Pothos (Epipremmum aureum) plants are generally considered fuss-free plants that are perfect for beginners, but their reputation is primarily as a houseplant. If you'd rather focus on your yard or garden, you might be wondering if pothos plants can survive outdoors. It may surprise you to hear that the answer is yes! You can grow pothos plants outside, but how well they grow and how long they last depends on where you live.

Pothos plants are native to tropical and sub-tropical regions in the South Pacific and parts of Asia. They naturally grow in hot, humid environments and don't thrive in colder, drier places. In the U.S., only hardiness zones 10 through 12 are warm enough to grow pothos outdoors year-round. If you live in one of those zones (where it's also humid), you can grow your pothos outdoors as a perennial. That means it will survive and grow for multiple years if it is cared for correctly. It may even flower, something the plant rarely does indoors.

However, there are other options for gardeners living outside of that subtropical range. If your pothos is potted, you can leave it outdoors during the warm weather from late spring to early fall. As the weather cools off, bring your pothos indoors or move it to a greenhouse. You can also choose to grow your pothos as an annual, letting it die as winter approaches, replanting in the spring. You may even get lucky and see your pothos survive for another year.