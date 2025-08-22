A DIY Mini Trellis That's The Perfect Solution For Your Small Patio

Gardening is more than just a fun way to pass time: it's also a hobby that offers a variety of health benefits. However, when all you have to work with is a small patio or outdoor space, it can feel like your dreams of a lush, thriving garden are just out of reach. Don't give up yet, though — with this DIY mini trellis made with IKEA supplies, you can create an eye-catching, small-space-savvy container garden.

For this mini trellis DIY, you need three different storage containers that you can pick up at IKEA: the HUTTEN wine rack, the KNAGGLIG pine box, and the TROFAST storage box, which comes in a variety of colors. You'll also want to pick up a non-toxic adhesive for exterior use, and wildlife-safe paint if you want to get creative with your design. You should also have a drill on hand, especially when it comes to making drainage holes.

Although much of the soil and mess will be confined to the plastic TROFAST container, some water may leak through the drainage holes onto the wood portions of this design. As a result, for extra durability and to preserve the lifespan of your new wood container garden and mini trellis, a non-toxic, food-safe wood sealant may be an additional supply you want to pick up.