A DIY Mini Trellis That's The Perfect Solution For Your Small Patio
Gardening is more than just a fun way to pass time: it's also a hobby that offers a variety of health benefits. However, when all you have to work with is a small patio or outdoor space, it can feel like your dreams of a lush, thriving garden are just out of reach. Don't give up yet, though — with this DIY mini trellis made with IKEA supplies, you can create an eye-catching, small-space-savvy container garden.
For this mini trellis DIY, you need three different storage containers that you can pick up at IKEA: the HUTTEN wine rack, the KNAGGLIG pine box, and the TROFAST storage box, which comes in a variety of colors. You'll also want to pick up a non-toxic adhesive for exterior use, and wildlife-safe paint if you want to get creative with your design. You should also have a drill on hand, especially when it comes to making drainage holes.
Although much of the soil and mess will be confined to the plastic TROFAST container, some water may leak through the drainage holes onto the wood portions of this design. As a result, for extra durability and to preserve the lifespan of your new wood container garden and mini trellis, a non-toxic, food-safe wood sealant may be an additional supply you want to pick up.
Creating a DIY mini trellis with IKEA containers
If you're interested in painting your KNAGGLIG, you'll want to start the project there. This gives you plenty of time for the paint — or sealant, if you wish to apply that — to dry before you begin to assemble the rest of your DIY trellis. While your paint or sealant dries, you can focus on preparing the TROFAST. Using your drill, create several drainage holes along the bottom of the plastic bin. Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes beginner gardeners make. Drainage holes will allow any excess water to drain out of the planter rather than sitting and pooling around the roots. With your materials prepped, all that's left is to place the TROFAST into the KNAGGLIG, assemble the HUTTEN wine rack as shown by the content creator above, and add your soil and plants.
You may opt for common vining plants that can be grown in small containers, like pothos or honeysuckle, that can take advantage of the trellis, or another one of your favorite plants. Just make sure to choose a plant that not only does well in containers, but also can thrive given the light exposure on your patio and your local climate.
While this project can't be scaled up for a larger container garden without swapping supplies, you can create several of these mini trellis planters to decorate your outdoor space with. If you want more variety, this isn't the only mini trellis project that can add color and life while maximizing space on your small patio. You can also opt for a simple planter customized to your liking by using a wire hanger to create a DIY trellis.