How To Create A Glossy Paver Walkway For Instant Curb Appeal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're wondering whether to redo your backyard or front yard first, the answer lies in what your goals are. To increase the curb appeal of your home, redo the front yard first and consider adding a walkway featuring high-gloss pavers for an elegant pathway. You will already take your landscaping to the next level by adding any of these DIY paver projects to your yard. Adding a glossy sealer to pavers, rather than a matte version, gives them a stylish "wet look" all the time. Not only will sealing your pavers make them look fantastic, it protects them from moisture, dirt, stains, and the sun's UV rays.

Other benefits to sealing pavers include resisting fading, enhancing the color, and easier cleaning. Plan on reapplying sealer every three to five years to maintain the condition. The two most common types of sealers are solvent based, and water based. Solvent-based sealers produce a higher gloss finish. Be aware that, when creating a high-gloss finish, there is a risk the pavers may be more slippery in wet weather than with matte finishes — in part because it requires multiple coats and creates a smooth, non-textured surface, eliminating the porosity found in most pavers. Water-based sealers give a matte or lower-gloss finish. The low VOCs (volatile organic compounds) make water-based sealers a little easier to work with and don't have the strong chemical odor that solvent-based sealers have.