How To Know If Your Plants Have Thrips And How To Get Rid Of Them

Plant diseases and insect infestations are a constant challenge for gardeners. Thrips are one such insect that can plague your indoor and outdoor plants by literally sucking the life out of them. These tiny, hard-to-see insects are needle-thin with cigar-shaped bodies. They have six legs and measure about 5 millimeters long (about the length of a grain of rice), but their damage is much larger. Unfortunately, in many cases, you'll notice the damage thrips cause before actually see these tiny creatures. If you notice curled leaves, or leaves or fruit with yellow and brown streaks or silvery areas where the tissue of the plant is eaten away, chances are you're dealing with a thrips infestation.

Thrips are typically found in groups. Although they have wings, they don't particularly like to fly except to escape stormy weather. They love a vast array of plants, from vegetable crops to fruit trees and flowers. Since they travel in groups, they can damage a wide swath of plants or crops, sometimes before they can even be detected. Roses are one such plant that thrips love to attack, so it's a good idea to avoid planting rose bushes near your fruit trees to help prevent ruining your fruit harvest. Because their damage is so devastating, regular monitoring and early detection is key to preventing a thrips infestation from getting out of control. If you're not sure thrips are present, a professional landscape company can be a big help in identifying a thrips problem — and can help you rectify it.