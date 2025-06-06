Why You Should Reconsider Planting Roses Near Your Fruit Trees

Roses are red, violets are blue, and the former might explain why your fruit tree never grew. Anyone who has ever tried to grow an apple or a peach tree will surely understand how sensitive these and other fruit-bearing trees can be to hostile environmental factors. Gardeners often struggle for years to get their trees to mature and yield fruit for this very reason. That's why it is important to maintain a sustainable ecosystem, known as permaculture. A healthy permaculture should have plenty of pollinators, nitrogen-rich soil, and very few pests that can destroy its plants. To achieve this balance, you need to have the right plants growing next to each other. While they may look pretty, roses are one of many types of flowers that you shouldn't grow near fruit trees, as they are not companion plants.

If you like the smell of roses, you can bet that insects feel the same way. Many of the insects attracted to roses have damaging effects on fruit trees, especially those that grow in warmer climates, which is why avocado, pomegranate, and citrus trees are particularly at risk of infestation. Pests like thrips and aphids thrive in the heat because it allows them to rapidly reproduce in a brief amount of time, damaging backyard fruit trees or even entire orchards. If you have noticed the beginnings of a pest infestation in your fruit trees, you may still have time to save them. Planting roses and fruit trees together can also create unwanted shade. By removing or transplanting your roses and adding several replacement plants, you can restore the health of your backyard ecosystem.

