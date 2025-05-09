The Daisy Look-Alike That'll Help Repel Pests From Your Garden

Looking for a natural way to repel garden pests? Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium) may be just what you need. This flowering perennial's foliage emits a lemony scent that helps prevent infestations of aphids, whiteflies, and thrips. Aphids and whiteflies feast on the sap in stalks and stems. These pests can make plants so sickly that they're unable to grow flowers and fruit. Thrips cause similar problems and spread pathogens such as the tomato spotted wilt virus. Feverfew is also good at warding off mosquitos that want to feast on you while you pull weeds and water your flowers. A substance this plant produces, pyrethrin, may discourage moths, roaches, and ants from visiting your garden as well. Feverfew even deters non-insect pests such as deer, which detest its fragrance and the texture of its leaves.

Feverfew's white-petaled flowers with yellow centers look like little daisies. This plant grows quickly, forming mounds that are 1 to 2 feet wide. It isn't fussy about soil pH, accepting neutral, acidic, or mildly alkaline conditions. Feverfew isn't very fond of clay in the ground, which tends to promote water pooling. If grown in ideal conditions — full sunlight and soil with good drainage in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 8 — feverfew may go berserk trying to reseed itself. In other words, make sure it's not spreading outside of its intended area. Deadheading the flowers can keep the plant from overproducing seeds. When you care for feverfew properly, it will offer an additional layer of pest protection to your garden.

