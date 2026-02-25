How To Tell The Difference Between Annuals And Perennials In Your Garden

Annuals and perennials have distinctly different life cycles and growing habits. They both have a worthy place in your garden, but serve different roles. Most annuals complete their life cycle (germination, vegetative growth, flowering, seed production, and death) in a single season. Their growth is rapid, and their flowers are often showy and vibrant. They depend on their seeds for propagation and cannot handle harsh winters or freezing temperatures. Gardening with annuals generally requires starting seeds indoors in late winter or early spring, purchasing plants from nurseries, or directly sowing seeds in the garden.

Perennials, on the other hand, live through at least two growing seasons. They are suited to their location's winters and live season after season. Even though their above-ground vegetative growth may die off in fall or winter, you plant perennials once and they will come back in the spring. The term perennials includes everything from an oak tree in New England to flowering ground covers like golden star, and an agave in the Southwest. The key variable for a perennial is its adaptation to the climate. Some plants are perennials in the tropics or higher USDA hardiness zones, but function as annuals in colder climates. They are called tender-perennials because they die in the cold. Examples include marigolds, begonias, ferns, peppers, and geraniums. Some tulips are perennials, while others are annuals depending on the climate.

Finally, lest we forget the middle child of the plant categories: biennials. Biennials grow foliage the first year and flower and seed the next. Popular biennials are foxglove and hollyhock. Some vegetables, like spinach, are technically biennial, doing what's called bolting in their second year, during warm weather, before going to seed.