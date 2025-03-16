The Stunning Flowering Perennial That'll Make The Perfect Ground Cover

Whether you are looking to plant ground cover in your flower beds, create a no-mow yard, or grow grass in shady areas, golden star may be just what you're looking for. Also known as green-and-gold or golden knee, this stunning flowering perennial makes the perfect ground cover for a wide variety of situations. Given it is native to a wide portion of the southern and eastern United States, it is readily available, plays well with other plants, and is a non-invasive species.

Though it is not invasive, golden star will spread. However, it is not aggressive and its spread is easily controlled. This makes it ideal for use along walkways, as well as in gardens and beds. Additionally, it is very drought-tolerant and can thrive in shade and sun. This plant can also deal with a wide range of temperatures and requires little in the way of fertilization outside the occasional dose of compost.

Planting and growing golden star is relatively easy as well. It is best to put nursery-grown plants in the ground during spring, spacing them a foot or so apart. As your stand of golden star gets established, it will spread somewhat. However, pruning back is as simple as cutting off excess growth or digging up clumps that have moved beyond their intended area. Conversely, if you want to propagate your golden star, simply divide the plants with an appropriate shovel – like a Fiskars Transplanting Spade – and replant them where you want additional ground cover.

