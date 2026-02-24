Can You Take A Rental Car On A Road Trip? Here's What You Need To Know
Recent years have seen a huge surge in the amount of people taking road trips. Whether that is a long drive to a vacation destination or car camping adventure, road travel has become the way to go for the majority of travelers. If you are among those looking to hit the road for you next getaway, you may be considering renting a car for the journey instead of taking your own to ensure you have a stress-free road trip. But can you take a rental car on a road trip? The answer is yes, absolutely! In fact, many rental car agencies actually promote renting vehicles for such use. But there are a few things to know beforehand, such as costs, when to rent, where you can go, and what restrictions may be part of the deal.
Your motivation may be to save the hassle of preparing your vehicle for a long road trip or maybe you simply wish to avoid putting wear, tear, and extra miles on your family car. Perhaps you're going with a rental car to have access to a vehicle that has capabilities yours may not, such as carrying extra people and equipment, off-roading, or simply because it's a more fun model. While each of these reasons is valid, they also bring up the first of many things you need to be aware of when renting a vehicle for a road trip. That is, it is necessary to begin shopping for, and reserving, your vehicle well in advance of your trip. For one, not all locations carry every type of vehicle. Secondly, price and inventory can fluctuate rapidly. So, your best bet is to start looking early, find a good price on the vehicle you want, and lock it in.
Where you're going matters
As you shop for the right rental car for your trip, don't just look at availability and the advertised price. Pay attention to additional fees and upcharges. Additionally, check for any restrictions, such as mileage caps, additional driver limitations, or vehicle usage limitations such as only being allowed to drive on paved roads. After all, it isn't worth renting a vehicle if you aren't able to take it where you want and as far as you want on your road trip.
To that end, where you want to go also matters. There are a number of incredible U.S. road trips that deserve to be on your bucket list. So long as you get unlimited mileage on your rental, you're likely to be able to go to any of them. However, crossing borders is another story and there is no universal answer. For example, say you want to road trip to Baja Sur to watch the leaping mobula rays, you may be out of luck with some major rental companies. However, that same rental company could allow you to go north in to Canada to view the Northern Lights. The bottom line is, you need to check with each company per their border crossing policy.
If you can cross borders with your rental vehicle, you will likely need to purchase extra insurance. Whether you are crossing a border or traveling within the states, insurance and roadside assistance is one final thing you need to consider before renting a vehicle for a road trip. While rental agencies often offer such services — for a fee — you might be better off utilizing your existing coverage. Check with your provider in advance and make any necessary changes to your coverage for international travel ahead of time.