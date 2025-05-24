Where To Go In Mexico To See The Fascinating And Unique Flying Rays
Mobula rays (also called flying rays) are among the more acrobatic marine species in the world. They are well known for propelling themselves high above the water's surface — leaping, gliding, flipping, and spinning before splashing down again. These aerial displays have made mobula rays a popular species among wildlife watchers. While mobula rays can be found in warm water oceans across the globe, the waters of the Sea of Cortez off the coast of Baja Sur, Mexico are among the best places to see them in consistently large numbers. This makes the villages in the region ideal wildlife watching destinations for your next adventure to see them in action.
Although they are nicknamed "devil" rays for their fiendish appearance, mobula rays are not among the deadliest creatures in the ocean. In fact, unlike many types of rays, they do not have a venom-filled barb at the base of their tail. So, despite their evil appearance, these close cousins of the manta ray are relatively harmless. In fact, they are known to be somewhat reserved and shy, despite their aerial antics.
Why mobula rays go airborne is still open to speculation, as there has been no conclusive studies to identify a singular reason. Jumping as a way for the rays to communicate with one another or as part of an elaborate mating ritual are two of the more popular theories. The fact rays often jump in seemingly synchronized displays appears to support these ideas. Some believe the jumping is a strategy to help rays feed, while others think it is for parasite removal. Still others assert that mobula rays leap out of the water simply because they enjoy it.
Where to go to watch mobula rays leap
While it is possible to see mobula rays in various parts of the Caribbean, as well as places such as the Maldives and the Seychelles, nowhere in the world hosts a bigger concentration of them than the Sea of Cortez. This makes Baja Sur the absolute best area to visit if you are hoping to watch mobula rays and their aerial acrobatics. While it is possible to view them from the region's larger city areas — Cabo San Lucas and La Paz — those looking for a less touristy experience can choose from several smaller towns and villages.
Los Barriles, Baja Sur, Mexico is among the best locations for watching the unique behavior of mobula rays, which involves leaping high above the water, sometimes in a synchronized effort among many individuals. Located about an hour north of Cabo San Lucas, this quaint village is well-known among wind-surfers and fishermen. About another hour up the coast, the town of La Ventana is another great spot to visit if you want to see mobula rays. Like Los Barriles, La Ventana is a popular destination for fishermen, kiteboarders, and windsurfers.
Everyone who visits these villages, regardless of their planned activities, typically stops to watch the often minutes-long aerial displays of the mobula rays. While the rays will at times begin leaping very close to shore, as in a few feet away, it is handy to have a set of binoculars like the Bushnell H2O waterproof binoculars to help get a good view when they are jumping farther offshore. You are also likely to see mobula rays if you take a whale watching excursion, another popular activity in Baja Sur, or even if you are doing a DIY kayak or paddleboard trip.