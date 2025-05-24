Where To Go In Mexico To See The Fascinating And Unique Flying Rays

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mobula rays (also called flying rays) are among the more acrobatic marine species in the world. They are well known for propelling themselves high above the water's surface — leaping, gliding, flipping, and spinning before splashing down again. These aerial displays have made mobula rays a popular species among wildlife watchers. While mobula rays can be found in warm water oceans across the globe, the waters of the Sea of Cortez off the coast of Baja Sur, Mexico are among the best places to see them in consistently large numbers. This makes the villages in the region ideal wildlife watching destinations for your next adventure to see them in action.

Although they are nicknamed "devil" rays for their fiendish appearance, mobula rays are not among the deadliest creatures in the ocean. In fact, unlike many types of rays, they do not have a venom-filled barb at the base of their tail. So, despite their evil appearance, these close cousins of the manta ray are relatively harmless. In fact, they are known to be somewhat reserved and shy, despite their aerial antics.

Why mobula rays go airborne is still open to speculation, as there has been no conclusive studies to identify a singular reason. Jumping as a way for the rays to communicate with one another or as part of an elaborate mating ritual are two of the more popular theories. The fact rays often jump in seemingly synchronized displays appears to support these ideas. Some believe the jumping is a strategy to help rays feed, while others think it is for parasite removal. Still others assert that mobula rays leap out of the water simply because they enjoy it.

