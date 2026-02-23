Turn An Old Shoebox Lid Into A Feeder Birds Will Love

The platform feeder is essentially a shoebox lid turned upside down. The lip on the lid helps keep seeds from spilling all over the ground. If your lid feels flimsy, glue corrugated cardboard or flat wooden craft sticks to what was the top side of the lid (which will be the underside / outside of the feeder). Punch a hole through the center of each side lip. This serves as a place to connect twine.

You can add a little character to your feeder by drawing a cute outline of a bird on the inside of the lid, or leave that to the artistry of a kid in the house. Smear a smooth, natural, unsalted peanut butter over the bird outline, then sprinkle or press bird seed into place. Peanut butter not only keeps the seeds in place, but provides a high-protein treat that birds love. A birdseed blend will attract quite a few types of birds; the package usually provides guidance as to which birds like a given blend. Sunflower seeds are a favorite for many birds. If someone in your crew has a peanut allergy or the seeds just don't stick, that's okay, too. The birds will happily eat the seeds on the tray, with or without peanut butter.

Run jute or twine through the holes in the shoebox lid, then tie a knot at each end outside of the lid to secure the twine, using it to hang the feeder up and away from squirrels and other pests. A shepherd's hook allows you to hang multiple feeders at once, so you could even test different birdseed blends to see which is more popular with your backyard birds.