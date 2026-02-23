Turn An Old Shoebox Lid Into A Feeder Birds Will Love
Crafting a simple bird feeder is one of the easiest ways to get birds to flock to your yard. It's like inviting them to a free buffet in your backyard. This particular project is a simple one that can teach children about feeding and watching birds. It's made from something you likely already have on hand: A cardboard shoebox lid and some twine. Peanut butter helps the seeds stick in place, atop a cute bird silhouette drawn onto the underside of the box lid.
Tray or platform-style feeders attract ground-feeding birds such as juncos, cardinals, house finches, and towhees. Since this lid is cardboard, it's best used on dry, non-windy days. It's not a long-term substitute for a permanent platform feeder, but it's a great introduction to bird feeding and a way to create a family-friendly craft. If you have several shoebox lids, choose the one that seems the heaviest and most durable, as it will last longer. You could also make it stronger with added layers of thick cardboard. The great thing about this DIY feeder — if you're using a plain brown or non-glossy cardboard, the whole thing can be composted when the birds are done with it (don't recycle if you use peanut butter on it).
Making and using a shoebox-lid bird feeder
The platform feeder is essentially a shoebox lid turned upside down. The lip on the lid helps keep seeds from spilling all over the ground. If your lid feels flimsy, glue corrugated cardboard or flat wooden craft sticks to what was the top side of the lid (which will be the underside / outside of the feeder). Punch a hole through the center of each side lip. This serves as a place to connect twine.
You can add a little character to your feeder by drawing a cute outline of a bird on the inside of the lid, or leave that to the artistry of a kid in the house. Smear a smooth, natural, unsalted peanut butter over the bird outline, then sprinkle or press bird seed into place. Peanut butter not only keeps the seeds in place, but provides a high-protein treat that birds love. A birdseed blend will attract quite a few types of birds; the package usually provides guidance as to which birds like a given blend. Sunflower seeds are a favorite for many birds. If someone in your crew has a peanut allergy or the seeds just don't stick, that's okay, too. The birds will happily eat the seeds on the tray, with or without peanut butter.
Run jute or twine through the holes in the shoebox lid, then tie a knot at each end outside of the lid to secure the twine, using it to hang the feeder up and away from squirrels and other pests. A shepherd's hook allows you to hang multiple feeders at once, so you could even test different birdseed blends to see which is more popular with your backyard birds.