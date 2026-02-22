Plant This Stunning Flowering Tree And Watch Cardinals Flock To Your Yard

If you're interested in turning your backyard into a magnet for feathery friends, the right tree can make all the difference. Many ornamental trees are known to draw in specific kinds of birds and pollinators, thanks to their vibrant blooms, bountiful fruit, and penchant for housing acorns, bugs and other natural food sources. If you're looking specifically to attract cardinals to your yard, one tree stands as the clear choice: crabapple. Crabapple trees (Malus spp.) consist of about 50 different species, hardy from zones 3 to 9, known for their breathtaking spring blossoms and colorful fall fruit. These trees can elevate curb appeal, provide critical food sources for cardinals, pollinators, and local wildlife, and even offer tart fruits for anyone looking to create their own jams and preserves at home.

As summer shifts into fall and then winter, many natural food supplies dwindle. This causes cardinals to flock to reliable berry and fruit sources, such as the crabapple. The small, hardy fruits produced from this towering tree can often remain on the branches well into the winter, creating a buffet that attracts a variety of species. Furthermore, the crabapples' bright red-and-yellow sheen often remains visible against the backdrop of bare branches and white snow, signaling an easy meal for winter weather birds such as northern cardinals.

Needless to say, cardinals aren't the only birds attracted to crabapple trees. Cedar waxwings, robins, and bluebirds will also flock to your yard over the course of the year, and especially as winter approaches. Plus, crabapples tend to soften and sweeten after a frost, making them especially appealing as the winter season progresses.