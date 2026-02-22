Save On Water With A Clever Gardening Trick From Martha Stewart

Keeping your garden lush and green requires careful watering, but responsible use of this vital resource is also important. Watering your garden during a heatwave or drought can make it tricky to balance the needs of your garden with those of the environment. Martha Stewart has a simple suggestion to help with this — use a moisture meter.

Moisture meters detect how much water is present in the soil. Some have extra capabilities, such as reading the soil's pH or temperature, while more basic ones focus solely on moisture content. By using the meter to detect how much wetness is in the soil, you can limit your watering to when the soil is dry, rather than when it looks dry. Even if the soil feels dry to the touch, there may be plenty of moisture deeper down where the plants' roots grow. You can even compare the readings across different parts of your garden, helping you water more efficiently where it's needed most.

Moisture meters not only reduce waste but also help you avoid common watering mistakes, like over- or underwatering, by providing precise readings. While scheduled waterings help you remember this important task, your plants do best when you water them only as needed. Rather than guessing which plants are wilted from heat or thirst, a moisture meter tells you exactly how dry the soil is.