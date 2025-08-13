How To Turn Your Old Plastic Kiddie Pool Into A Simple Container Garden
That plastic kiddie pool might've been your summertime lifesaver when your space and budget was tight. But now the kids are getting older, and the thrill of splashing around in a tiny tub just isn't cutting it anymore. Before you kick that faded plastic pool to the curb, consider giving it a new purpose. As long as it's still in one piece, you can repurpose it into all sorts of things — like a DIY container garden that'll keep your backyard just as fun and might even have some hidden health benefits.
Repurposing an old plastic kiddie pool into a container garden is simple. All you need is a drill, potting soil, and plants. Picking the right supplies really comes down to your personal preferences, lifestyle, and location. For instance, if you're drawn to succulents, opt for those that not only catch your eye but also flourish in your region. Then, shop for soil that meets the needs of your chosen plants. Because this DIY is designed for a simple look that uses materials you already have on hand, there's no need to worry about extra bells and whistles. Instead, you can spend less time DIYing your basic planter and more time reaping the benefits that come with gardening.
Transforming your old kiddie pool into a thriving container garden is easy
The first step in transforming your plastic pool into a dreamy container garden full of your favorite plants is to give it a thorough clean. Don't use harsh chemicals or cleaners, however, as they can be harmful to your plants. Instead, just like with other planters and pots, hot water and soap will do. You can use a brush or clean sponge to get into any of the nooks and crannies, then simply rinse out your pool. This will help remove any debris or stains from your pool's days of play.
With your plastic pool clean and ready for the next step, you can finally break out the drill (remember to use safety glasses). For this project, you'll be using the drill to create drainage holes about 2 to 3 inches apart in the bottom of your plastic pool. This will keep the soil from becoming waterlogged, ensuring that your plants' roots stay healthy. If you're worried about soil leaking through your drainage holes, you can also add a mesh liner. This keeps soil in without impacting your container garden's drainage. After you've created your drainage holes, add your soil and plants. For an easy-care setup, consider low-maintenance flower and plant combos that thrive in container gardens, like petunias paired with sweet potato vines. You could also create a beautiful mix of container-friendly plants that attract hummingbirds, adding both color and life to your kiddie pool garden.