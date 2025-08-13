How To Turn Your Old Plastic Kiddie Pool Into A Simple Container Garden

That plastic kiddie pool might've been your summertime lifesaver when your space and budget was tight. But now the kids are getting older, and the thrill of splashing around in a tiny tub just isn't cutting it anymore. Before you kick that faded plastic pool to the curb, consider giving it a new purpose. As long as it's still in one piece, you can repurpose it into all sorts of things — like a DIY container garden that'll keep your backyard just as fun and might even have some hidden health benefits.

Repurposing an old plastic kiddie pool into a container garden is simple. All you need is a drill, potting soil, and plants. Picking the right supplies really comes down to your personal preferences, lifestyle, and location. For instance, if you're drawn to succulents, opt for those that not only catch your eye but also flourish in your region. Then, shop for soil that meets the needs of your chosen plants. Because this DIY is designed for a simple look that uses materials you already have on hand, there's no need to worry about extra bells and whistles. Instead, you can spend less time DIYing your basic planter and more time reaping the benefits that come with gardening.